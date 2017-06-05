Louisville doctor sentenced in federal drug case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Louisville doctor has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

George Kudmani was found guilty of prescribing pain medications to patients who didn't need them.

Federal authorities raided his OB/GYN office on Stonestreet Road in Valley Station back in 2012.

Kudmani could have faced up to 30 years in prison.

