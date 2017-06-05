Beshear lawsuit over UofL board moves forward

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Attorney General Andy Beshear continues to fight Governor Matt Bevin's push to rearrange the UofL Board of Trustees.

Bevin appealed a Franklin Circuit Court decision that ruled his actions disbanding the UofL board were unlawful because the members were dismissed without cause.

Bevin dismissed the board in June, 2016 and created a new, 10-member board in its place.

Now the case is in the state's supreme court.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Gov. Bevin announces new UofL Board has been selected

+ Bevin responds to ethics complaint filed against him over Anchorage mansion

+ Rep. Darryl Owens files formal complaint against Bevin over Anchorage mansion

Beshear filed his brief on Friday, asking the supreme court to reaffirm the lower court's decision. The Attorney General said the Governor rearranging the board opens it up to "undue political influence."

Bevin has until June 15 to respond, then the Supreme Court will set a date for oral arguments.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools put UofL’s accreditation on a short probation after the Governor created the new board last year.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights Reserved.