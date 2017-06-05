AMPED begins financial planning lessons for local families

AMPED strives to give youth life skills, support, and resources they need to be successful. (Source: Todd Hoyer, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As many as 25 families have a chance to spend a year learning that could change their financial futures.

The Academy of Music Production Education and Development is teaming with the the National Center for Families Learning to offer classes in technical skills, including computer networking, repair and web design.

"The goal is to lift families out of poverty, so if we can get them into jobs that pay a living wage then they have the opportunity to not just pay their bills but to also plan for their future," AMPED Executive Director Dave Christopher said.

Lessons started Monday for seven families.

