LEADING OFF: McCutchen heating up, Robbie Ray on roll

(AP Photo/Gail Burton). Boston Red Sox outfielders, from left to right, Jackie Bradley Jr. Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts react after defeating the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Baltimore.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen watches his ninth-inning three-run home run in a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Pittsburgh Pirates Jordy Mercer, right, congratulates the Pirates' Andrew McCutchen (22) after McCutchen hit a ninth-inning, three-run, home run and the Pirates' John Jaso (28) who scored on the homer in a baseball game agains...

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Tuesday:

___

CLUTCH MCCUTCH

Pirates star Andrew McCutchen has recently hit his stride. After a season-long slump that lasted until late May, he has gone 13 for 33 (.394) with three home runs in his last 10 games. The former MVP's surge started right before he was dropped to the sixth spot in the lineup. He'll try to keep up his success when Pittsburgh plays the Orioles at Camden Yards.

ROLLIN' ROBBIE

Arizona lefty Robbie Ray has thrown 23 2/3 scoreless innings while winning three straight starts, all of them on the road. He'll pitch at home for the Diamondbacks against Padres rookie Dinelson Lamet - the 24-year-old righty has won his two big league starts, both times striking out eight in five innings.

TANAKA'S TROUBLES

The Red Sox visit Yankee Stadium for the first time this season, taking on Masahiro Tanaka and the AL East leaders. Tanaka has lost four straight starts, giving up 22 runs, 30 hits and eight home runs in 17 2/3 innings. But on April 27, he threw a three-hit shutout at Fenway Park, making him 6-2 in 11 career starts against Boston.

HEY THERE

Dillon Gee makes his first start for Texas when his former Mets teammates come to town. Gee spent parts of six seasons with New York and pitched for Kansas City last year. He's made two relief appearances for the Rangers.

HE'S READY

Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler is expected to come off the disabled list to face the visiting Angels. He's been out with a hamstring injury and has been having a down year, hitting .239 with 11 RBIs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.