BYU adds Notre Dame transfer Tristen Hoge

PROVO, Utah (AP) - BYU has signed Notre Dame transfer Tristen Hoge, the nephew of former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hoge.

The 6-foot-4, 303-pound center played six games for the Fighting Irish in 2016 and was named Notre Dame offensive scout team player of the year in 2015. He will have three years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2017 season per NCAA rules.

Hoge joins his cousin, quarterback Beau Hoge, on the BYU roster.

The Cougars also announced the return of missionary James Empey. The 6-4, 270-pound offensive lineman is the son of BYU offensive line coach Mike Empey. He served his two-year Mormon mission in Portugal.

