Contractor charged with leaking NSA info on Russian hacking

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet," according to a federal complaint. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

(RNN) - A federal contractor with top security clearance faces charges after allegedly leaking classified information to an online media outlet, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Reality Leigh Winner is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet." Winner, 25, is a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation in Georgia.

The document Winner allegedly linked is the one used as the basis for an article that ran Monday in The Intercept, which detailed a classified NSA memo, CNN reports. The May 5 NSA report details a 2016 Russian military cyberattack on a US voting software supplier. There is no evidence that votes were affected by the hack.

Winner admitted to intentionally leaking the classified document when confronted with the allegations, prosecutors said. She was arrested June 3 in Augusta, GA. The complaint states an internal audit showed that Winner was one of six people who printed the document, but she was the only one who had email contact with the news outlet. The news outlet contacted the intelligence agency on May 30, saying it had received what appeared to be a classified document.

"Releasing classified material without authorization threatens our nation's security and undermines public faith in government," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement Monday. "People who are trusted with classified information and pledge to protect it must be held accountable when they violate that obligation."

The person who leaked info "has to suffer the consequences" Sen. Tim Kaine (D), a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, told CNN. "But the American public is entitled to know the the degree to which Russia invaded the election, to take the election away from American voters, and whether anybody with the campaign or the transition or the Trump administration was working with the Russians to sell out the country. We have to get answers to those questions."

A CNN report from October 2016 stated that federal investigators believed Russian hackers were behind cyberattacks that may have exposed personal information on Florida voters. Before that incident, there were similar hacks in Illinois that may have stolen personal data on tens of thousands of voters, and a hack in Arizona, which also likely exposed voter data.

