New God's Lives Matter group answers Bevin's call for prayers

A new group called God's Lives Matter hopes to spread Gov. Matt Bevin's anti-violence message that includes a request for people to pray more. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new grassroots organization is up and running, -- just days after Gov. Matt Bevin's calls to combat gun violence by adopting a block, walking it and praying.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

The group is called God's Lives Matter.

Members aren't happy with the public criticism of Bevin's plan, especially by those within the faith community.

"What hit us was that he called on individuals," God's Lives Matter spokesman Peter Hayes said. "It wasn't for the church. That was a lot of confusion but he called on me, Robert, Sonny and my brother here to come out and pray."

The group is organizing a statewide prayer rally in Frankfort for July 3.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.