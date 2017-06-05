Holcomb asks for federal help for flood recovery

SALEM, IN (WAVE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is working to help people affected by May's devastating flood.

In Salem, semi trucks floated down a creek and businesses were under water. Salem Middle School was closed for two days while crews cleaned up the flooded basement.

On Monday, Holcomb asked the federal government to approve low-interest disaster loans for those affected by the flooding.

If approved, the loans will be available to residents, businesses and non-profit groups in eight counties.

