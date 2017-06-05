SLIDESHOW: Storm knocks down big trees around WAVE Country - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Storm knocks down big trees around WAVE Country

(Source: Steven Richard/WAVE 3 News) (Source: Steven Richard/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A quick storm hustled through town Monday evening, knocking down some pretty big trees in the Highlands in particular.

MOBILE USERS: Swipe left above to view the photos of the downed trees

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly