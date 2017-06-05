Flags planted in Covington for Veterans Suicide Awareness Month

The mayor of Covington has set aside June 5 – July 5 as Veterans Suicide Awareness month.

“Here you have decorated veterans who are really bright and talented people who are unable to make the transition from military life to civilian life on their own,” said mayor Joe Meyer.

Six hundred and sixty flags were erected in the grass on a mound behind the Northern Kentucky Police Memorial.

“Northern Kentucky rocks,” said Howard Berry who’s soldier son Joshua committed suicide in 2013 after he was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

There's a display Ft. Thomas, Crescent Springs, and now in Covington. "

So, they obviously understand supporting the veteran community after they have come home," said Howard.

Debbie Winkler's son Matt was a 27-year-old decorated Marine who completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan. He even tried his hand at politics and became one of four candidates running for mayor of Covington last year before taking his life at Devou Park last September.

“We saw Matt struggle every day. I lost my only son,” said Winkler. “Find somebody. Talk to somebody. It's not a stigma. It's not that elephant in the room anymore."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.