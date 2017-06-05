Flags planted in Covington for Veterans Suicide Awareness Month - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Flags planted in Covington for Veterans Suicide Awareness Month

Posted by Mike Schell, Reporter
Connect
FOX19 NOW FOX19 NOW
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

The mayor of Covington has set aside June 5 – July 5 as Veterans Suicide Awareness month.

“Here you have decorated veterans who are really bright and talented people who are unable to make the transition from military life to civilian life on their own,” said mayor Joe Meyer.

Six hundred and sixty flags were erected in the grass on a mound behind the Northern Kentucky Police Memorial.

“Northern Kentucky rocks,” said Howard Berry who’s soldier son Joshua committed suicide in 2013 after he was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

There's a display Ft. Thomas, Crescent Springs, and now in Covington. "

So, they obviously understand supporting the veteran community after they have come home," said Howard.

Debbie Winkler's son Matt was a 27-year-old decorated Marine who completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan. He even tried his hand at politics and became one of four candidates running for mayor of Covington last year before taking his life at Devou Park last September.

“We saw Matt struggle every day. I lost my only son,” said Winkler. “Find somebody. Talk to somebody. It's not a stigma. It's not that elephant in the room anymore."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Angry man unleashes bedbug attack on city hall

    Angry man unleashes bedbug attack on city hall

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:35:38 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:58:25 GMT

    An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.

    More >>

    An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.

    More >>

  • Man dies from swimming days after getting tattoo, doctor says

    Man dies from swimming days after getting tattoo, doctor says

    Monday, June 5 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-06-05 13:51:17 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-06-05 13:51:17 GMT

    Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo. 

    More >>

    Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo. 

    More >>

  • Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Monday, June 5 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-06-05 20:14:02 GMT

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly