US 62 near Livingston County, KY open, coiled steel removed from roadway

A load of coiled steel has been removed from the roadway at US 62 in Livingston County, Kentucky and taken to another location.

Both lanes of US 62 are open at site at the Livingston-Marshall County Line.

KYTC personnel have coned off the shoulder on the Livingston County end of the US 62 Tennessee River Bridge.

An inspection team will be back at the site on June 6, Tuesday morning, to further evaluate damage to the bridge decking and the railing so they can start working up a plan for repairs.

Traffic may have to be restricted to one lane to facilitate the follow-up inspection on Tuesday.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area.

As a reminder, this section of US 62 at the Tennessee River Bridge below Kentucky Dam has a 45 mile per hour speed limit.

