US 62 near Livingston County, KY restricted to one lane

Traffic is restricted to one lane at the Livingston County end of the US 62 Tennessee River Bridge near Lake City.

The bridge is just below Kentucky Dam at the Livingston-Marshall County Line.

Late on Monday, June 5 a large roll of steel fell off a truck blocking traffic at the east end of the bridge. It also caused damage to the guardrail and bridge decking.

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet certified bridge inspector has been sent to the site to evaluate damage to the bridge and should have a report in the next hour.

One lane traffic will be regulated by flaggers showing alternating flow in this area until the site is cleared and the inspection is completed.

