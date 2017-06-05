Double-homicide victims didn’t live in Lyndon apartment where they were found

The bodies were found inside an apartment on Blue Jay Drive in Lyndon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Neighbors appeared scared to come out of their Partridge Meadows Apartments to talk to about Sunday’s double homicide.

The victims have been identified as 31-year-old Ronald Campbell and 48-year-old Kenneth Courtney. They were shot multiple times.

A neighbor said she didn't hear gunfire, but clearly heard the disturbing reaction from the family member who discovered the bodies in the apartment.

The incident had her too nervous to show her face on camera or let WAVE 3 News identify her by name on Monday.

“We've never experienced anything else like that that would make us think there was something unsafe that was going on here,” the neighbor said.

Neither of the homicide victims lived in the apartment. Campbell lived in the Shively area, while Courtney lived near Jeffersontown.

“Why are two people that don't even live there or on the lease, why are they there alone anyway?” Mark Filbert asked.

The leasing office wouldn't comment on Filbert’s question, or on the investigation. Filbert described his community as nice and quiet. However, he claimed he saw three police vehicles near the homicide scene hours before the call came in.

“It's strange that they were out here earlier in the day,” Filbert said.

WAVE 3 News is still waiting for police to confirm why they were there. Neighbors like Hollyn Fowler are hoping for some clarity and an arrest soon.

“Either way it's very unfortunate,” Fowler said. “I hope everything works out for their families and everything.”

Anyone with information on the case should contact the police department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.

