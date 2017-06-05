Murray, KY woman accused of taking the truck of Good Samaritan

Being a Good Samaritan might not always go the way you hope.

One woman has been arrested after she took advantage of a man's kindness on Sunday.

Calloway County Sheriff's Department Emergency 911 received calls of a female laying in the road near the 1300 block of Hopkins Road, north of Murray, Kentucky.

While Deputies made their way to the area, a vehicle stopped to check on the female in the roadway.

When the driver exited his vehicle, the female jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and sped off, stealing the man's truck.

A short time later, deputies located the vehicle on Ridgeline Court at the intersection of Hopkins Road.

The vehicle was occupied by 42-year-old Kristi Morrison of Murray, Ky.

It was determined that Morrison was the female that was laying in the road and that had stolen the vehicle just moments before.

She was arrested and transported to the Calloway County Jail where she was lodged awaiting bond.

Morrison was charged with the following:

Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition (Auto)-10,000 or more but under $1,000,000.

Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition (All Others) $500 or more but under $10,000.

Driving on DUI Suspended License- 1ST Offense.

