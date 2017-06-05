Louisville food supplier recalls 22,000 pounds of beef amid E-coli fears

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A prominent local food supplier has recalled nearly 23,000 pounds of raw ground beef and beef primal cut products.

The USDA announced late Monday that Creation Gardens has recalled the meat "that may be contaminated with E. coli," according to a release.

Located on Nelson Miller Parkway, Creation Gardens is a "wholesale food supplier and distributor to 2,000+ restaurants," its website said.

Below is a list of the recalled items:

• 2, 20-lb. packages of “BEEF-GROUND COARSE 80/20” with product code 00297.



• 48, 4-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 4-1” with product code 00263.



• 48, 4-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 4-1” with product code 11062.



• 24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 97675.

• 1, 60-lb. package of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 W/SALT CK” with product code 00239.



• 62, 60-lb. cases of “BEEF-GROUND BULK 80/20 W/SALT” with product code 00291.

• 30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 97673.

• 30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES STRIP-SHORT RIB” with product code 32100.



• 1, 30-lb. packages of “BEEF-RIBEYE EXPORT BLACK HAWK” with product code 79684.

• 24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BRISK-SHORT RIB” with product code 00274.



• 30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-SIRLOIN C/C BLACK HAWK” with product code 00496.



• 1 Case of “BFRESH-BEEF SLIDER 15-2 0Z” with product code 02374.

• 30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 6 0Z STK PAC” with product code 00249.

• 24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 10 0Z STK PA” with product code 00248.



• 1, 10-lb. package of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 HOUSE BRAND” with product code 00300.



• 24, 7-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES 100% NATURAL ANGU” with product code 00286.

• 8, 8-oz. packages of “BFRESH-PATTIES BRISK/ SHORT RIB” with product code 02309.



• 24, 7-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 77749.



• 30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-SIRLOIN C/C BLACK HAWK” with product code 00496.

• 24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BRISK-SHORT RIB” with product code 99943.



• 1, 15-lb. package of “BEEF-RIBEYE LIPON BLACK HAWK” with product code 05471.

