Astros use 2 homers to beat Royals for 11th straight win

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Fiers tags out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15), as he runs to first after batting the ball back to Fiers during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 5, 2017, in Kansas...

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki hits an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Houston Astros' Brian McCann celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Norichika Aoki during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Houston Astros' Brian McCann (16) celebrates with Marwin Gonzalez (9) after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer, Brian McCann had a two-run shot and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Monday night for their 11th straight win.

It's the longest winning streak in the majors this season and one shy of the Astros' record. They won 12 straight in 1999 and 2004. Houston has also won 11 consecutive road games, which is a franchise record.

McCann homered in the fourth after Marwin Gonzalez walked to lead off the inning.

Gurriel homered in the ninth. He has gone deep in back-to-back games and has 10 RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

McCann started a two-run second inning with a one-out double and scored on Nori Aoki's single. George Springer's two-out single scored Gurriel, who had walked.

Astros starter Mike Fiers (3-2) worked five innings plus two batters. He was charged with two runs, seven hits and a walk. Fiers is 6-0 in his past 10 road starts dating to Aug. 20.

The Royals scored a pair of runs in the second. Brandon Moss doubled to score Eric Hosmer, while Alcides Escobar's bunt single got Mike Moustakas home.

Rookie Jorge Bonifacio homered off James Hoyt in the seventh to trim the lead to 4-3.

The Royals had Hosmer at third and Moustakas at first with none out in the sixth, but failed to score. Moss and Escobar struck out to end the inning.

Ian Kennedy (0-6) took the loss, giving up four runs, six hits and three walks over five innings. Kennedy, who is in the second season of a five-year, $70 million contract, is winless in 14 starts since a Sept. 11 victory.

Whit Merrifield went 0 for 5 to snap his 19-game winning streak, which is the longest in the majors this season.

LINEUP SHUFFLE

Royals manager Ned Yost moved Merrifield to the top of the batting order and rookie Bonifacio to the second slot.

"I'm just trying to find some production," Yost said. "We got shutout for the sixth time (Sunday)."

Moustakas, who has been batting second, was moved to sixth. He has 14 home runs, but 10 are solos.

"In the 2-hole, there haven't been a whole lot of RBI opportunities for him," Yost said.

Alcides Escobar was dropped from leadoff to eighth.

NOT A THIEF

The Astros' George Springer was out attempting to steal second ending the second inning. He is 0 for 3 in stolen base attempts this season. He last attempted a steal on April 4.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RHP Joe Musgrove (right shoulder discomfort) could come off the disabled list Sunday and start against the Angels. "A possibility, yes," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "He is trending in the right direction." Musgrove played catch Monday for the first time since going on the disabled list May 27. If all goes well, he will throw a bullpen Thursday. ... Gonzalez left in the seventh inning with discomfort in his left hand.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP David Paulino struck out eight Twins in four innings Wednesday in his first big league start this season.

Royals: RHP Jake Junis is being recalled from Triple-A Omaha and will make his second big league start. In his last two Pacific Coast League starts, Junis allowed one earned run, struck out 21 and walked four in 13 1/3 innings.

