Stowers stars and Cards roll to another Super Regional

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - UofL baseball is loaded with stars. Brendan McKay mights be the #1 pick in the Major League Draft on June 12, and Drew Ellis is also a first team All-American, but sophomore Josh Stowers was the star of the Louisville Regional.

Stowers had six hits and drove in seven runs in the three games. He hit a three-run homer in Sundays 8-7 win over Xavier.

"As a hitter that's just a weekend that you dream of and just going into the weekend, I felt really good in BP and I just tried to take the same BP swings that I was having and put into the game and it was able to translate this entire weekend," Stowers said.

Dan McDonnell knows it takes unlikely heroes to win in the postseason.

"Josh went off and had a good summer in the Northwoods League and he had to earn it, he had to fight," McDonnell said. "It was a battle, he and Ryan Summers and you know Ryan is a great player and gosh he plays so hard and it's hard to not have Ryan out on the field, but Josh just got locked in early in the season and you see the production he's able to bring us."

The Cards will host a Super Regional this weekend.

