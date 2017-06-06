Kentucky tops N.C. State 10-5, earns first super regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kole Cottam's go-ahead, two-run double highlighted a three-run seventh inning as Kentucky rallied past North Carolina State 10-5 to clinch the Lexington Regional early Tuesday and earn their first NCAA super regional berth.

After a thunderstorm delayed the game's start by 2 hours, 16 minutes, the top-seeded Wildcats (43-21) rallied twice with a four-run fourth before taking the lead for good in the seventh. After Tristan Pompey scored on one of four N.C. State errors for a 5-all tie, Cottam drove a 2-1 pitch off the right-field screen for the lead. Kentucky added three more runs in the ninth with the help of two more miscues to seal its place in next weekend's super regional at in-state rival Louisville.

Marcus Carson had three RBIs while Evan White, Becker, Tyler Marshall and Connor Heady had one each for the Wildcats, who managed just six hits but drew nine walks.

Staff ace Sean Hjelle (11-3) pitched 3 1/3 innings of perfect relief with five strikeouts for the victory.

Cody Beckman (0-2) took the loss for the Wolfpack (36-25), who managed just five hits.

