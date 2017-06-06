Sports Minute: Here is the latest Tennessee and Kentucky sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Pekka Rinne was spectacular, Frederick Gaudreau scored a tiebreaking goal early in the second period and the Nashville Predators handed Pittsburgh a 4-1 loss last night to even the Stanley Cup Final at two games apiece. The defending champion Penguins will host Game 5 on Thursday night.

CINCINNATI (AP) - Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit consecutive two-run doubles in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds came from behind to beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 last night. St. Louis starter Carlos Martinez was dominant through six innings before wilting in the seventh as the Cardinals dropped their fourth straight.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have signed wide receiver Taywan Taylor, leaving only receiver Corey Davis as the last draft pick to reach a contract. The Titans announced the deal yesterday. Taylor was the 72nd selection overall out of Western Kentucky and a two-time All-Conference USA player.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Will Toffey had two homers and five RBIs to lead Vanderbilt into the NCAA Tournament's super regional with an 8-0 victory over No. 1 seed Clemson in the Clemson Regional last night. The Commodores advanced to the super regional round for the fourth time in five years and will play the best-of-three series at Oregon State.

