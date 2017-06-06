Study: Communication between divorced parents affects children's health

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Children who grow up with divorced parents who don’t speak to each other are more likely to get sick later on in life, according to a new study by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University.

Researchers exposed 200 healthy adults to a cold virus and monitored them for five days. Children whose parents did not speak during their childhood were more than three times more likely to get sick, compared to those whose parents stayed married, or even separated, but still communicated.

Stressful experiences early in life increase inflammation in the body, which can lead to a long list of health problems down the road, including auto-immune problems and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, experts said.

This study is just one of many that shows the negative impact divorce has on children, if parents don't handle it properly and put their children first.

