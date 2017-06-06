Bedbugs removed from 4 South Carolina fire stations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - It took longer than expected, but the bedbugs have been driven out of four fire stations along the South Carolina coast.
Charleston Fire Department officials said Monday they checked all 16 of their stations and they are free of the pests.
Firefighters moved from the four affected stations in recent weeks because bedbugs were hard to eradicate.
Crews from two stations on James Island moved to air-conditioned tents. Firefighters from a station on Daniel Island and another in the city moved to other stations.
Interim Fire Chief John Tippet said large propane tanks were used to heat the inside of the affected areas for several hours.
K-9s trained to detect bedbugs have checked all the stations and are available to check firefighters' homes if requested.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Investment in the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and other infrastructure was supposed to be an area where President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats could work together.More >>
Investment in the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and other infrastructure was supposed to be an area where President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats could work together.More >>
Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>
Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>
What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trialMore >>
What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trialMore >>
Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the cityMore >>
Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the cityMore >>
A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going setMore >>
A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going setMore >>
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is underway in the Philadelphia suburbsMore >>
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is underway in the Philadelphia suburbsMore >>
In wake of London attacks, Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a "vile enemy."More >>
In wake of London attacks, Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a "vile enemy."More >>
A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a yearMore >>
A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a yearMore >>
World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accordMore >>
World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accordMore >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>