The Latest: Witnesses describe dramatic Notre Dame operation

PARIS (AP) - The Latest on the security operation near the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris (all times local):
5:35 p.m.
Witnesses around Notre Dame Cathedral are describing a dramatic police operation in the tourist-filled site in central Paris.
Lawrence Langner, a 73-year-old American visiting the neighborhood just across the Seine River from the cathedral, told The Associated Press that he suddenly heard a commotion and two detonations like gunshots.
Journalist David Metreau, who said his office overlooks the square, tweeted that there were two blasts that sounded like shots, and posted a photo of a body lying seemingly inert on the ground.
Others posted photos online of what appeared to be the interior of medieval Notre Dame, one of France's most-visited monuments.
___
5:25 p.m.
Paris police say an operation around Notre Dame Cathedral is over, after an attacker who targeted police with a hammer was shot and injured.
Police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert tells The Associated Press that the intervention is over. She did not provide further details.
Another police official said the attacker surged at police patrolling the scene with a hammer.
Paris police tweeted that one officer was wounded in the attack.
Hundreds of people on the esplanade in front of Notre Dame were evacuated while the operation was under way.
___
5 p.m.
Paris police say an unidentified assailant has attacked a police officer near the Notre Dame Cathedral, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker.
A police spokesperson told The Associated Press that the officer used his weapon to shoot the attacker in Tuesday's incident. The spokesperson, who was not authorized to be publicly named, said the attacker was being hospitalized.
A police union official, Cedric Michel, said a man armed with a hammer went after the police officer who was patrolling on the esplanade in front of Notre Dame Cathedral. Michel said the attacker was "neutralized" by police.
It is unclear whether the attacker was acting alone.
___
4:45 p.m.
Paris police say a security operation is under way near Notre Dame Cathedral and are urging passers-by to stay away from the area.
The police department tweeted about the operation on Tuesday afternoon but did not provide any details. A police official would not provide further information.
Large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine in the center of Paris.
Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Investment in the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and other infrastructure was supposed to be an area where President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats could work together.More >>
Investment in the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and other infrastructure was supposed to be an area where President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats could work together.More >>
Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>
Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>
What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trialMore >>
What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trialMore >>
Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the cityMore >>
Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the cityMore >>
A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going setMore >>
A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going setMore >>
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is underway in the Philadelphia suburbsMore >>
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is underway in the Philadelphia suburbsMore >>
In wake of London attacks, Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a "vile enemy."More >>
In wake of London attacks, Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a "vile enemy."More >>
A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a yearMore >>
A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a yearMore >>
World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accordMore >>
World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accordMore >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>