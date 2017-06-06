SOLD OUT: Tickets for first-ever UK vs. UofL super regional matchup gone

UK and UofL face each other for the first time in a Super Regional beginning Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY - Baseball fans are eager for the first-ever NCAA Super Regional matchup between the University of Louisville Cardinals and the Kentucky Wildcats. Tickets already are sold out.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Single-session tickets were supposed to be made available at 9 a.m. Thursday, but there was a sell-out Tuesday during the sale of all-session tickets.

The Cards and Cats' best-of-three series will be played at Jim Patterson Stadium on the UofL campus. Game one is Friday, June 9 at noon ET and will air on ESPN2. Game two is Saturday, June 10 at noon ET and will air on ESPN. If game three is necessary, it will be played Sunday, June 11 at noon ET and will air on either ESPN or ESPN2. The winner of the Louisville Super Regional will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Kentucky tops NC State, earns first super regional

+ Louisville holds of Xavier to win regional championship

The Cardinals clinched their fifth consecutive NCAA Super Regional berth, the nation's longest active streak, by winning the Louisville Regional last weekend.

The Wildcats earned their first-ever NCAA Super Regional berth by winning the Lexington Regional with Monday night's 10-5 win over NC State.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.