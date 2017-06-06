JUST IN: Suspect, officers involved in deadly shootout in Bardstown identified

From Kentucky State Police

(Bardstown, KY.) –Kentucky State Police Post 4 and Post 12 Troopers along with the Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and the Bardstown Police Dept responded to assist the Louisville Metro Police Dept in a pursuit that started in Jefferson Co. and ended in Bardstown almost two hours later. On June 5, 2017 at approximately 1:34 AM EDST, Louisville Metro Safe contacted KSP Post 4 and requested assistance with a pursuit on I-65. Louisville Metro PD Officers had previously attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chrysler 300 for expired tags. The vehicle immediately fled the scene with the suspect firing several shots at Officers from the vehicle. Throughout the pursuit with Louisville Metro PD, additional shots were fired at Officers by the suspect from his vehicle in multiple locations in Jefferson Co.

At approximately 2:10 A.M. KSP Troopers from Post 4 and Post 12 joined the pursuit on I-65 South around the Shepherdsville area. At approximately 3:00 A.M. a Nelson Co. Deputy Sheriff was able to deploy tire deflation devices in the area of the 150 Quick Stop on Springfield Rd. in Nelson Co. At this time KSP Troopers were leading the pursuit and the vehicle began to slow down near the Bardstown city limits. Before the vehicle came to a complete stop the suspect fired multiple rounds at KSP Troopers from his vehicle. The suspect then exited his vehicle pointing a rifle at Troopers. At this time Troopers returned fire and and the suspect ran into a wooded area beside the roadway.

The suspect was located a short time later by the Bardstown PD K9 in a dry creek bottom in the woods. Several shots were subsequently exchanged with the suspect by Troopers and Nelson Co. Deputies and the Bardstown P.D. K9 Officer. The suspect, Charles Edgar Mullins (45) of Bardstown was shot multiple times and immediately died from his injuries at the scene.

The case is under investigation by the KSP Critical Incident Response Team. An autopsy is being performed today at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

The following Troopers/Officers were involved in the shooting. KSP Troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave. Pictures of the involved KSP Troopers will be available on our KSP Facebook page.

Trooper Alex Ware (KSP Post 4)

Trooper Ethan Whitlock (KSP Post 4)

Trooper Tyler Hunter (KSP Post 12)

Trooper Jacob Guffey (KSP Post 12)

Deputy Brandon Bryan (Nelson Co. S.O.)

Sgt. Mike Clark (Nelson Co. S.O.)

Sgt. Jeremy Cauley (Bardstown P.D.)

