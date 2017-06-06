Suspect, officers involved in deadly shootout in Bardstown identified

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The suspect and officers involved in a deadly shootout in Bardstown early Monday that followed a police pursuit through parts of four counties have been identified.

Kentucky State Police said Troopers Alex Ware and Ethan Whitlock from KSP Post 4 in Elizabethtown, Troopers Tyler Hunter and Jacob Guffey from KSP Post 12 in Frankfort, Deputy Brandon Bryan and Sgt. Mike Clark from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office and Sgt. Jeremy Cauley from the Bardstown Police Department were involved in the exchange of gunfire that killed Charles Edgar Mullins, 45, of Bardstown. All four of the troopers were placed on paid administrative leave. The status of the other three officers is unknown.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

KSP said Louisville MetroSafe contacted KSP Post 4 about 1:34 a.m. Monday and requested assistance with a pursuit on Interstate 65. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department had attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle because of expired tags. Police said the vehicle immediately fled the scene as the driver, later identified as Mullins, fired several shots at officers from inside the car, which authorities later learned had been stolen. Throughout the pursuit with LMPD officers, Mullins fired additional shots at police at multiple locations in Jefferson County.

About 2:10 a.m., KSP troopers from Post 4 and Post 12 joined the pursuit on I-65 South near Shepherdsville. The chase also ventured into Washington County for a time.

MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

A Nelson County deputy sheriff deployed tire deflation devices near the 150 Quick Stop on Springfield Road in Nelson County about 3 a.m. As the suspect vehicle began to slow near the Bardstown city limits, Mullins fired multiple rounds at KSP troopers from the the car. He then exited the vehicle, pointing a rifle at troopers, KSP said. The troopers returned fire and Mullins ran into a wooded area beside the roadway.

A Bardstown Police Department K9 located Mullins in a dry creed bed in the woods. Several shots were subsequently exchanged between Mullins and the seven law enforcement officers named, KSP said. Mullins was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect killed by police after high-speed pursuit

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.