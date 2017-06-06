14-year-old boy, parents identified as victims of Washington Co., IN triple murder

Police say the murders happened inside this house in rural Washington Co., IN. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A 14-year-old boy and his parents were identified Tuesday as the victims of a triple homicide in Washington County.

The Washington County Coroner said Danny G. Newlin, 58, Kelley Kay Newlin, 41, and Austin Newlin, 14, all died of gunshot wounds Sunday.

The suspect, Richard Lee Burton Jr., was found dead inside his pickup truck Monday morning at a park in Monroe County, Indiana with suicide being the presumed cause of death. His autopsy is being performed in Terre Haute.

