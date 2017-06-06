Friend describes triple murder victims' relationship with suspect

Police say the murders happened inside this house in rural Washington Co., IN. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A 14-year-old boy and his parents were identified Tuesday as the victims of a triple homicide in Washington County.

The Washington County Coroner said Danny G. Newlin, 58, Kelley Kay Newlin, 41, and their son Austin Newlin, all died of gunshot wounds on Sunday.

The Newlin family spent many weekends at Mud Madness, an off-road park in Lockport, Kentucky.

“They enjoyed life,” Mud Madness Owner Brian Snider said. “Anybody that enjoyed life that much didn’t deserve to have theirs taken.”

A memorial now sits outside of their camping trailer. It was a happy place where Dan and Kelley Newlin and their son, Austin, spent their free time, driving trails and working on trucks.

“So you have so many emotions you don’t know how to feel about the whole thing,” Snider said.

Snider was close to the family, who supported the park from day one. He couldn’t believe the news when he got the call.

What has shocked Snider even more is the man police believe killed the Newlins, Richard Lee Burton, Jr.

Burton was living with the Newlins, and Snider said he visited the park often with the family.

“He didn't seem like the guy that would do that sort of thing,” Snider said.

Recently, Snider learned that Dan Newlin asked Burton to find his own place.

“Richie didn't come the past weekend,” Snider said. “He said that Richie was working a job and going to move out on his own, and the kind of fellow Dan was, he wasn't going to put him out until he had the money and resources to make it.”

As police desperately searched for a killer, said to be armed and dangerous, a tip came in. Burton was discovered dead in his truck outside of Bloomington. The Monroe County Coroner said it appears he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“I don't know exactly what happens to someone to get that far down,” Snider said. “I guess my prayers go out with him, too. It's just very hard to pray for someone that took your friend.”

Mud Madness hopes to hold a memorial ride soon in the Newlin family's honor.

