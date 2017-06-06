Lane restrictions for part of Hwy 41 strip in Henderson

We have a traffic alert to pass along for drivers in Henderson on Wednesday.

Northbound traffic will be down to one lane on the Highway 41 strip starting at 8 p.m.

Kentucky Transportation crews will be doing curb work at the site of the new Burger King in the 2200 block. That's between Merrywood and Watson.

Work is expected to last until 6 a.m. Thursday.

