Team New Zealand capsizes in America's Cup challenger race

(Ricardo Pinto/ACEA via AP). In this photo provided by America's Cup Event Authority, Great Britain’s Land Rover BAR and Emirates Team New Zealand compete in an America's Cup challenger semifinal on the Great Sound in Bermuda on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

(Ricardo Pinto/ACEA via AP). In this photo provided by America's Cup Event Authority, Emirates Team New Zealand and Great Britain’s Land Rover BAR (not shown) compete in an America's Cup challenger semifinal on the Great Sound in Bermuda on Tuesday, Ju...

By BERNIE WILSONAP Sports Writer

Emirates Team New Zealand capsized at the start of an America's Cup challenger semifinal race Tuesday on Bermuda's stormy Great Sound, throwing at least one crewman into the water and damaging the 50-foot catamaran.

Chase boats immediately converged on the catamaran and confirmed that all six crew members were accounted for.

It was a harrowing end to a chaotic afternoon of racing in squalls and wind that sometimes reached 25 knots.

The Kiwi boat appeared to get on its hydrofoils too quickly and lost control, with its bows digging into the water and the boat flipping in what's called a pitch-pole, coming to rest with the top of the wing sail in the water.

The catamaran was righted and the damage appeared to be extensive, particularly to the wing sail. There would also be damage to the boat's electronic systems.

Britain's Ben Ainslie, who crossed the starting line ahead of New Zealand, pulled up as soon as he realized what happened.

The race was black-flagged, with Ainslie's Land Rover BAR awarded the point.

Team New Zealand, skippered by 26-year-old Peter Burling, beat Ainslie earlier in the day and leads its best-of-9 match 3-1. But the shore team will have a long night's work to repair the boat in time for Wednesday's two scheduled races.

The mayhem came a day after Ainslie was forced to retire from two races because of serious damage to his wing sail.

In the other semifinal, SoftBank Team Japan beat Sweden's Artemis Racing twice to take a 3-1 lead.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.