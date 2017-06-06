Twins to welcome Rod Carew back after heart transplant

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Twins plan to welcome Hall of Famer Rod Carew back to Minnesota next month.
The Twins said Tuesday that Carew will return to Minnesota on July 3. It's his first trip to the state since receiving a heart and kidney transplant in December.
Carew and his wife, Rhonda, will hold a news conference that day. He will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at that night's game against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Carews also will return to Minnesota for Twins Hall of Fame Weekend and Donor Day at Target Field on Aug. 18, when the Twins play the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Carew's new heart and kidney came from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. The Carews and the Twins will welcome Reuland's family on Donor Day.
Carew played from 1967 to 1985 for the Twins and the Angels.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>
Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>
What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trialMore >>
What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trialMore >>
Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the cityMore >>
Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the cityMore >>
A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going setMore >>
A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going setMore >>
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is underway in the Philadelphia suburbsMore >>
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is underway in the Philadelphia suburbsMore >>
In wake of London attacks, Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a "vile enemy."More >>
In wake of London attacks, Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a "vile enemy."More >>
A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a yearMore >>
A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a yearMore >>
World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accordMore >>
World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accordMore >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>