Beshear targets four areas to fix in Kentucky

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear stopped by the Lions Club in Henderson County on Tuesday.

Beshear talked about his mission of preventing child trafficking, seeking justice for victims of rape and sexual assault, better ways of addressing Kentucky's drug epidemic, and protecting seniors from online and telemarketing scams.

He said he's working hard at combating the drug problem the state has had over the years and helping to lessen a number of people addicted.

"Even if we can cut off all drugs flowing into the Commonwealth right now, we still have hundreds of thousands of people who are addicted," he said. "One of the honors of my time as attorney general is providing that $8-million of Oxycontin settlement funding to drug treatment centers all across the commonwealth, including the Recovery Kentucky center here in Henderson."

