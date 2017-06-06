Piano-playing bear strikes viral chord at Colorado apartment

VAIL, Colo. (AP) - Police say it wasn't a burglary - just a black bear that stomped, briefly, on piano keys while rummaging through an apartment in Colorado.
The revelation came after Katie Hawley reported her Vail apartment had been disturbed while she was away on May 31.
She later checked security camera footage and saw the bear roaming the apartment and pouncing on piano keys.
Police Detective Sgt. Luke Causey says the bear had climbed through an open window and helped itself to food from the freezer.
The video struck a viral chord this week on the internet.
The bear hasn't been seen - or heard from - since.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
