Oregon city approves permit for US' 1st all-wood high-rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials in Oregon have approved construction permits for the first all-wood high-rise building in the nation.
Construction on the 12-story building, called Framework, will break ground this fall in Portland's trendy and rapidly growing Pearl District and is expected to be completed by the following winter.
The decision by state and local authorities to allow construction comes after months of painstaking testing of the emerging technologies that will be used to build it, including a product called cross-laminated timber, or CLT.
To make CLT, lumber manufacturers align 2-by-4 boards in perpendicular layers and then glue them together like a giant sandwich before sliding the resulting panels into a massive press for drying. The resulting panels are stronger than traditional wood because of the cross-hatched layers; CLT can withstand horizontal and vertical pressures similar to those from a significant earthquake with minimal damage.
They are also lighter and easier to work with than regular timber, resulting in lower cost and less waste.
For this project, scientists at Portland State University and Oregon State University subjected large panels of CLT to hundreds of thousands of pounds of pressure and experimented with different methods for joining them together.
The project materials also underwent extensive fire safety testing and met fire codes.
State officials hope the building will stir greater interest in high-rise construction using mass timber and help revitalize the state's lagging logging industry. Logging, once a major source of revenue in Oregon, has dropped sharply in the past few decades because of greater environmental protections for salmon and the spotted owl. The loss of the industry has devastated some of the state's rural communities.
"Projects like the Framework building present a new opportunity for Oregon that we are perfectly suited to take on," Gov. Kate Brown said. "Oregon's forests are a tried and true resource that may again be the key to economic stability for rural Oregon."
The Portland building will be filled with subsidized apartments and bank offices.
_____
Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>
Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>
What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trialMore >>
What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trialMore >>
Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the cityMore >>
Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the cityMore >>
A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going setMore >>
A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going setMore >>
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is underway in the Philadelphia suburbsMore >>
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is underway in the Philadelphia suburbsMore >>
In wake of London attacks, Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a "vile enemy."More >>
In wake of London attacks, Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a "vile enemy."More >>
A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a yearMore >>
A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a yearMore >>
World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accordMore >>
World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accordMore >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>