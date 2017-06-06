WAVE 3 News sports anchor to dance for good cause

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Saturday, June 17, at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, the Cathedral of the Assumption is hosting a very special event to help raise awareness and support for Louisville’s hungry and homeless.

This charity event is called Let’s Dance Louisville and is based on the hit TV shows pairing amateur dancers with professional instructors. Proceeds will benefit Sandefur Dining Hall, which has provided nourishing meals and compassion for Louisville’s homeless and hungry since the Great Depression.

During Let’s Dance Louisville, 12 local celebrities, including WAVE 3 News sports anchor Kendrick Haskins, will compete in a dance competition for your votes and support. In addition to dancing, there will be live and silent auctions.

WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan and Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned will serve as masters of ceremonies. The event is co-sponsored by Alpha Media, radio partners of WAVE 3 News.

Online voting has begun. See more about the event and its competitors at letsdancelouisville.org.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.