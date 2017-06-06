La Grange council votes to demolish home of accused rapist

Stephen Kasey is facing serious charges following an 18-month stretch where he allegedly traded drugs for sex with underage girls.

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - "Tear it down."

That's the decision by the La Grange City Council following years of complaints from neighbors in the Willow Woods subdivision. The home occupied by a man recently charged with rape, kidnapping and sodomy is now set for demolition.

Stephen Kasey and his teenage son were living in the home before they were arrested. Neighbors said they complained about the eyesore for years, with no help, and now finally they're getting some relief.

"I've got records going back in this file since 2007," La Grange Code Enforcement Officer Thomas Haus said. Haus showed WAVE 3 News the thickest file he has ever kept on one property. Haus' records on Kasey's Cedar Springs Court home go back a decade, but neighbors said they have been complaining about it since 1998.

"We kept reporting to police; we kept reporting it to everyone," one neighbor said at Monday night's city council meeting.

Kasey and his son Tristen lived in the home until they were arrested. Police said the two traded meth and marijuana to young girls for sex, and also accuse Stephen Kasey of rape and kidnapping, among other crimes.

Haus said after the father and son found a home in jail, the door was finally open for city leaders to take action.

Haus said a detective with a search warrant showed him photos inside the residence, and asked if there was a city ordinance for homes that were not fit for humans to live in. There is: The Unsafe Building Ordinance.

Haus said he was shocked at what he saw inside the home.

Monday night, Haus showed the city council photos of broken windows, loose-hanging electrical wires and cords and much worse.

"(There was) no running water in this house," he told the council, while showing more photos of stopped-up toilets and sinks.

Records indicated there was no water in the home since September, something neighbor Joyce Lochner told WAVE 3 News about last week.

"They come over here and fill up dry wall buckets with water to take home and bathe in," Lochner explained of Kasey and his son. To the neighbors' delight, the council voted to approve demolition. Haus said the toughest part of the night was hearing one neighbor testify that it wasn't until Kasey's recent arrest that she and others felt safe in their neighborhood again.

"One woman stood up and testified and she said since he's been out of the house, people are doing their yardwork again, they're interacting with their neighbors, kids are playing in the street, riding their bikes," Haus said. "How sad, I was just saddened by the conditions we've finally been able to resolve."

The action to demolish could take some time. Kasey, his wife and the mortgage holder can appeal and it's a government loan that's currently in foreclosure, but, if no one appeals in 30 days, Haus said he hopes the city can move to tear it down about a month later.

