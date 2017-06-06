Auction for Louisville Bats Muhammad Ali jerseys begins Wednesday

Press release from Louisville Bats baseball:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – On June 3, the one-year anniversary of Muhammad Ali’s death, the Louisville Bats’ players and coaching staff wore special Ali jerseys on Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Those jerseys will now be auctioned off at www.bats.milbauctions.com beginning on Wednesday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. The auction will run for two weeks and end on Wednesday, June 21 at 10:00 p.m. All proceeds from the auction will be given to the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville.

There are 55 jerseys in total going up for auction. The highlight of the auction is a No. 11 jersey worn and autographed by 2012 Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Red, Barry Larkin.

You can find the entire list of jerseys, including who wore them at the website above beginning tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10:00 a.m. The Louisville Bats will not ship internationally, U.S. shipping only.