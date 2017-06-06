Bardstown police captain steps down amid controversy

Mattingly submitted his resignation to the mayor on Tuesday. (Source: William Joy/WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Bardstown police officer with a controversial past is leaving the department.

Captain McKenzie Mattingly submitted his resignation to Mayor Richard Heaton on Tuesday.

Mattingly recently came under fire when he was serving as interim police chief for allegedly using a stolen trailer that was in police custody for his personal use.

In 2004, Mattingly was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department after being indicted for murder in the killing of a black teenager. He was later acquitted in that case.

Mattingly will remain with the Bardstown Police Department until July 14, but will serve as an officer.

Former Bardstown Police Chief C.C. Marksbury will serve as interim captain.

