Online shopping trends cause another small business to close its doors

Babyology will soon be closing its store front and moving all sales and consulting online. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville store that has been a resource for mothers and families will close its doors.

Babyology announced on their Facebook page that they'll be closing their brick and mortar store off Dutchman's Lane on June 23. Owners said the changing economic landscape caused them to make the difficult decision.

The store, which is a breast feeding resource center, said they will focus their energy on an online store and in-home lactation consulting.

The news is disappointing to long-time customers and moms.

"Wish they wouldn't go, but all good things have to come to an end at some point," customer Meredith Smith said.

Babyology is the latest small business to make the decision to close. Big box stores in Louisville, like Kmart, Hhgregg and Macy's have also had to close their doors.

The International Council of Shopping Centers said although we are seeing stores close, there is a lot of development and redevelopment in Louisville.

Malls are struggling and some shopping spaces are evolving into outdoor centers like MIddletown Commons. The idea is also being embraced in Fern Creek, with the highly anticipated SouthPointe Commons just south of Bardstown road and the Gene Snyder.

The owners of Babyology realize convenience shopping is grabbing people. They are grateful that they aren't closing up all together, but rather refocusing what they do.

Experts said being flexible is the key, adding that the future of Louisville shopping is mixed.

"Combination of digital and physical," International Council of Shopping Centers VP Stephanie Cegielski said. "That convergence is going to be important to success. Those that embrace it will win and consumers will definitely shop in those places."

To keep up with demands, a lot of businesses are offering free shipping and what's called click and collect, where shoppers buy items online and pick them up in the store. Cegielski said a third of those shoppers end up making additional purchases while in the store.

