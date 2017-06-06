WAVE 3 News Guest Editorial - June 6, 2017: Prayer and pen fixes

By: Sadiqa Reynolds, President/CEO Louisville Urban League

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League supports the idea of corporate prayer coupled with corporate investment.

God can do his part, but he wants us to meet him halfway.

The governor, with his mighty pen, must change broken policy.

Illegal guns should be destroyed when the police get them. Change the law that prevents that.

Dilapidated school buildings should be repaired before any government spends a dime on building or supporting a charter school.

Communities that have been historically redlined out of economic opportunity should be strategically invested in with community input.

Gap financing should be made available to support home ownership, so that poor communities can begin wealth building.

Pay for universal pre-K. We have the data to show that this is a big game changer.

Require the percentage of minorities on a construction job to reflect the percentage of minorities in that community, and declare they must be from that community, or make the city and state training programs priority for hiring. Require that every developer building housing in our state set aside a certain amount of that housing for affordable housing. Let’s deconstruct the idea of concentrating poverty.

Make sure people have access to affordable health care. The fix should cover more people, not fewer. Treat black drug addicts with the compassion and humanity with which you treat the drug addicts in your own family.

We will continue to pray. We want the violence to end. We believe it requires us to deal with past ills and painful policy.

