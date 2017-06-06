UK students facing another tuition hike

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky on Tuesday released details about its proposed $3.7 billion budget that includes tuition hikes for students.

In-state students would face a 4-percent tuition hike, while out-of-state residents would pay 6.5 percent more in 2017-18.

The school sent out a statement late Tuesday afternoon stating that it was the fifth straight year the school's increase would be lower than 5 percent for in-state students.

The budget also includes a 2.5-percent raise in salary for faculty and staff, which, according to the statement, would be the fifth consecutive year for raises for faculty and staff, "an unprecedented investment in recent memory."

The proposal also calls for an 8-percent increase in student financial aid and scholarships funded by UK to $126 million.

