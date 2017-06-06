Kentucky robbery suspect wanted in 2 states arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused in a robbery in Kentucky was arrested Tuesday in Tennessee.

Federal authorities arrested Billy Wayne Sangster, 48, in Knox County.

Details about the Kentucky robbery he's accused of committing are scarce, other than that it happened in Ghent on May 31.

At the time of his arrest Tuesday, he was driving a dump truck that had been reported stolen in Switzerland County, Indiana, also on May 31.



