Owensboro Daviess County Regional airport partners with Bowling Green, Paducah

The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport is joining forces with two other Western Kentucky airports all in an effort to boost flight numbers. The three managers say there isn't competition between the three because they each offer different flights.

Owensboro offers a flight to Orlando. Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport offers a flight to Destin, Florida, and the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah offers a flight to Chicago.

"The three airports view each other as partners, not competitors. Each airport flies nonstop to different destinations that provide Western Kentuckians not only attractive final destinations, but also hundreds of opportunities to connect to other national and international locations"

The managers say the purpose of this partnership is to keep these air services that they have ow, and to build a large customer base in Western Kentucky. They say Paducah, Bowling Green and Owensboro are the only Kentucky airports west of I-65 that offer commercial air service. So with this partnership, each airport can promote the other's flights.

"Commercial air service in this part of Kentucky on a small airport with limited populations for all of us is very difficult to retain, to attract, and continue to offer at competitive rates. So I think its a great initiative. I think it's a great idea, and hopefully we will see some ticket sales at the end of the day and if nothing else, raise the awareness level in all of those communities," said Bowling Green and Warren County Regional Airport manager, Rob Barnett.

The three managers discussed the partnership at the Owensboro City Commission meeting Tuesday night, but the three also plan to meet with the city and county officials in Bowling Green and Paducah as well.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.