Dirt Bowl: New court unveiled ahead of 48th annual event

Neighbors appeared scared to come out of their Partridge Meadows Apartments to talk to about Sunday's double homicide.
Crime scene tape, detectives, and two people shot to death is a scene Jennifer Neuendorff said is foreign to the Partridge Meadows apartment complex.
Derrick Miller couldn't keep back tears as he talked about his 21-year-old cousin Ron Stephenson.
"Tear it down." That's the decision by the La Grange City Council following years of complaints from neighbors in the Willow Woods subdivision.
Visitors will find new fiberglass backboards, and the new angle will keep the sun out of players' faces.
