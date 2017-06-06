Dirt Bowl: New court unveiled ahead of 48th annual event

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When the annual Dirt Bowl tips off this month at Shawnee Park, it will do so on a brand new basketball court.

Visitors will find new fiberglass backboards, and the new angle will keep the sun out of players' faces.

The upgrade is part of a larger project at Shawnee down the road that will also revamp Hornung Field and create an outdoor recreation area.

"These changes will transform the park and bring amenities that will be enjoyed at Shawnee Park for generations to come," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "The short-term inconvenience due to MSD's work in the park will result in a long-term gain."

The 48th annual event begins June 17.

