Governor's Cup kicks off Annual Red Blue Rivalry

Tuesday afternoon, Louisville Football Head Coach Bobby Petrino and Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops came together for the Governor's Cup Classic golf tournament at Frankfort Country Club. Even though we are five months away from the big rivalry, both coaches were eager to talk about this years 24th consecutive meeting. For Bobby Petrino, last year was his first time losing to his rival as the head coach of the Cards. "Yea it's tough, it's always tough to get over losses, I'm not over it yet, we're still working all summer long to get ready to go. When we start game week at Purdue is when I got to put it behind me," said Petrino. Mark Stoops said, "It's very important, I talk about that every year and never shy away from that because it's important to our community and our state. We need to continue to build our program so this game has some national relevance." This years game is scheduled for Saturday November 25th in Lexington.