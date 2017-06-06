New park planned for Spalding campus in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Spalding University is teaming up with LG&E to build a new park in Old Louisville.

The park will be located along South 2nd Street, near West Kentucky Street. It's expected to be named Century Park.

Spalding will use the park for intramural sports for students.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Online shopping trends cause another small businesses to close its doors

+ Dirt Bowl: New court unveiled ahead of 48th annual event

+ LIST: Which Powerball numbers win the most?

“We’re proud to support initiatives like this that clearly benefit the environment and education,” LG&E President and Chief Operating Officer Paul Thompson said. “Partnering to transform this property accomplishes both of those goals and creates a more visually appealing space that the entire community can be proud of and enjoy.”

The school's expansion in the area also includes the purchase of the former Kroger site nearby on South 2nd Street. They have not yet determined what will go there.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.