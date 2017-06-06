JCPS providing free meals for kids during summer break

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Children can get free meals this summer at more than 100 locations in Louisville and Jefferson County.

JCPS is providing breakfast and lunch at 127 sites through its Summer Food Service Program.

Kids can also get meals from the JCPS Bus Stop Cafe', a school bus that's been converted to a mobile food distribution center. It makes stops at various places throughout the city where kids gather, such as parks and pools.

“We know that making sure young people maintain a healthy diet is a key factor in how much they retain of what they’ve learned,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens said. “The summer food program helps ensure that a nutritious meal is readily available throughout the county, and at locations that make it easy for young people to access.”

The program is open to anyone 18 and under, regardless of whether they are a JCPS student.

Click here for a list of locations. Families can also text "FOOD" to 877877 to find the nearest site.

