UK and UofL set to meet in an NCAA Super Regional

UK and UofL face each other for the first time in a Super Regional beginning Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - What a weekend for baseball fans in the Commonwealth.

Kentucky at Louisville for a spot in the College World Series.

"I know this is exciting for everybody, especially the state of Kentucky, the media, the fans," UofL head coach Dan McDonnell said. "For us this is, this is where we want to be and we knew we were playing somebody that just won a regional, so I know people are, Is this who you wanted to play? All these juicy type of questions, but it's just about us, our focus, our preparation, but we realize the magnitude for the fans and the excitement for everybody else, so I think it's really cool."

McDonnell has taken the Cards to Omaha three times, including in his first season in 2007.

UK head coach Nick Mingione lead the Cats to the first NCAA Regional championship in school history, capped by a 10-5 win over N.C. State early Tuesday morning.

"If you were to ask me, hey what's your favorite thing as a coach? As far as on the field goes, it's to watch my players celebrate a championship," Mingione said. "They just did something that's never been done before in the history of the baseball program. We've played baseball over 100 years here."

UofL says all 6,200 tickets for this weekends Super Regional are sold out. The best of three series begins at 12 p.m. on Friday, with games Saturday and Sunday, if necessary, also set for 12 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium.

