Sweet Peach's restaurant target of repeated vandalism

LOUISVILLE, KY(WAVE 3) - A staple lunch spot in West Louisville is the target of multiple incidents of vandalism.

Sweet Peach's located is at 18th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, someone threw multiple bricks into the business, causing the window to break in several places.

“I've been here for three years," owner Pamela Haines said. "Unfortunately this is the sixth time my windows have been broken.

Haines captured the suspect on surveillance video, which is now in the hands of Louisville Metro Police. Fellow employees said they’re frustrated the vandals haven’t been caught.

In a neighborhood that’s tough to keep a business alive, Haines continues to push forward.

“They keep messing up our restaurant," one employee said. "And she has to pay for all that."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Dave & Busters to open new location in Louisville

+ Kentucky Kingdom: FBI could join season pass scam probe

+ Basketball courts at Shawnee Park get facelift ahead of Dirt Bowl

Haines cleaned up the glass and opened on Tuesday, despite the damage.

“Even though my windows are broke, my feelings are a little hurt, I'm open today," Haines said. "I'm open today, and I'm going to be open the next day.”

Haines is a staple in the community. In addition to running Sweet Peach's, she also runs a resource center called Fresh Start Center for Men and Families. Volunteers offer free help with things like financial literacy, homeownership, school, faith, the court system and job searching.

>> VIDEO: Watch Kasey Cunningham's report

Haines has a message to the person who vandalized her restaurant.

“Whatever you needed, whatever you wanted, you could have come to me and I could have helped you,” she said. “Just breaking

the windows but it doesn't break my spirit.”

Anyone who wants to help with repairs can call (502) 356-0232.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.