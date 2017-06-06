Dave & Busters to open next year at Mall St. Matthews - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dave & Busters to open next year at Mall St. Matthews

Dave & Busters is scheduled to open at Mall St. Matthews in 2018. (Source: Dave & Busters) Dave & Busters is scheduled to open at Mall St. Matthews in 2018. (Source: Dave & Busters)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mall St. Matthews is getting a new restaurant and entertainment center.

Dave & Busters is opening a 40,000 square foot location at the mall in 2018.

A spokesperson for the establishment said they expect to hire more than 250 employees.

Dave & Busters is a national chain that features dining, a sports bar and arcade.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
+ New park planned for Spalding campus in Old Louisville
Online shopping trends cause another small businesses to close its doors
Dirt Bowl: New court unveiled ahead of 48th annual event

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly