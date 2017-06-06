Churchill Downs project to close roads, alleys surrounding track

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just beyond Becky Morris' wind chimes is Gate 12. She watches races at Churchill Downs from her front porch.

However, it looks like her proximity to the track's property is about to get a little closer.

“There's a lot of rumors and speculation and has been for years since you know, they bought some property on this street,” Morris said.

Churchill Downs tried to clear the air in a private meeting with neighbors Tuesday night. They've filed a permit with the city to shut down roadways and alleys. Some of the streets include Racine and Bohannon Avenues and Homeview Drive.

“It's a new idea that we're putting together,” John Asher, vice president of racing communications, said. “We don't have the entire idea together yet, but we want to put out the concept for about eight acres of property just to the west of Churchill Downs.”

Given recent property purchases, the project boundaries aren't outside the footprint of the track. Officials plan to install substantial parking and landscaping enhancements.

Morris, who's a homeowner in the community filled with renters, is happy about that.

“No one wants to move into a neighborhood that doesn't look good you know,” Morris said.

But her neighbor, Davis Martin, is worried about the potential for traffic problems. It's the price he's paying for buying a home next to the track.

“When I moved here, there was talk from the original homeowners that were around me then that owned property and everything else, that this was the long-term plan eventually for Churchill,” Martin said.

A timeline for this project is still in the works, but it's possible construction could begin before derby next year.

